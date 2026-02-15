Penticton News

Six Penticton senior couples renew their wedding vows on Valentine's Day

Casey Richardson

It was a big day of love at a Penticton seniors home on Saturday, as six couples stood up to renew their vows.

The couples gathered at the Regency Southwood Retirement Resort were celebrating anywhere from 10 to 66 years of marriage.

Music played as they made their way down the aisle in the main dining hall, decorated by the staff for a ceremony to honour their love.

Castanet spoke to three of the couples to get their opinion and advice on what makes a lasting marriage.

Photo: Casey Richardson Bernie & Nancy Sheehan

Bernie and Nancy Sheehan, both 90 years old, were celebrating 66 years of marriage.

Nancy said it takes listening to one another to make a successful marriage, while Bernie said it's having a patient wife.

"She's always happy, she's always smiling, and she's very smart," Bernie said in answer to his favourite thing about her.

"He pays attention even when I'm not smart," she said with a laugh.

The two originally met in grade school and are high school sweethearts. They were born in the same hospital.

Their advice to other couples on a lasting marriage is to find things that you like to do together.

Photo: Casey Richardson Betty & Trevor Tannant

Betty, 88, and Trevor Tannant, 89, have been married for 65 years and are planning on taking a second honeymoon in Bali.

The two said their marraige centered around working together to raise their kids.

"It's been good. We've had no problems. We've travelled a lot, which we enjoy," Betty said.

Trevor said the secret is also sometimes "biting my tongue."

Love, for the couple, means togetherness.

Trevor said Betty has always been a good partner and wife, along with a good cook. Betty said Trevor was a good father and a good friend.

Photo: Casey Richardson Laurie & Jack Hutchinson

Laurie, 75, and Jack Hutchinson, 78, who have been married for 14 years, met on Plenty of Fish.

They said it takes honesty and listening to each other to have a good, strong marriage.

"When you say, I do to her, you bet you're going to be doing what she tells you to do, make the bed, do the dishes, vacuum, do the laundry, clean house. That's just what she says, you said, I do," Jack said with a laugh.

Laurie said her favourite thing about Jack is that he keeps life interesting every day.

"Every day is totally different, and we just keep laughing," she said.

The Valentine’s Day we recognize today started around the late 18th century. The tradition had solidified in England and spread to the United States, with people writing poetry and hand-making cards, according to Elizabeth White Nelson, a University of Nevada, Las Vegas history professor.

To these couples, Valentine's is less about showing off on one day and more about showing up the rest of the time.

"It's the hard times that really prove what caring is," Laurie said. "It's having someone to be there to go through those times with, I think that's the biggest thing about love, and it's just sharing everyday experience."