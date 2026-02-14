Penticton News

OneWorld Multicultural Festival returns for its 13 annual celebration in the South Okanagan

Photo: Wolf Borowski Scenes from the OneWorld Multicultural Festival in 2025

Check out more than 35 cultures next weekend in Penticton with the return of the OneWorld Multicultural Festival.

Hosted by the South Okanagan Immigrant & Community Services (SOICS), the festival takes place Saturday, Feb. 21, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Penticton Lakeside Resort and Convention Centre.

Visual displays of diverse traditions, dance, food, arts, and entertainment bring together an amazing showcase of the diversity that strengthens and enriches the South Okanagan–Similkameen region.

SOICS shared five things to know about the OneWorld Multicultural Festival:

A Brightly Coloured Mosaic Experience a dynamic showcase of multicultural music and dance featuring local performers. Cultural groups and artisans will also display and sell traditional artifacts, crafts, books, and handmade goods from around the world.

A Journey for the Taste Buds Food is a powerful way to connect across cultures. Festival attendees will have the opportunity to explore diverse flavours that reflect heritage, history, and tradition.

Stories That Connect Us Information booths hosted by local immigrant communities will share personal stories and cultural traditions, offering visitors a deeper understanding of the journeys that shape our region.

Welcoming, Inclusive, and Accessible The OneWorld Multicultural Festival is designed for everyone. With interactive activities, games, and crafts, the event offers fun for all ages. More than 2,500 community members attend annually, making it one of the region’s most anticipated cultural celebrations.

Free and Open to All Admission is free, and everyone is welcome to attend and participate.



For more information, head to their website here.