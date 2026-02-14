Penticton News

Penticton council to vote on borrowing loan for major fire hall upgrades

Final step in fire hall loan

Photo: Penticton Fire Department Penticton Fire Department file photo

Penticton City Council is approaching the final steps in approving $38 million in upgrades and replacements to the City’s aging fire halls.

Council will consider the Firehalls Replacement and Upgrades Loan Authorization Bylaw on Tuesday, after previously approving the project in the 2026-2030 Financial and Corporate Business Plan.

To proceed with borrowing, council will need to approve the bylaw that would enable up to $38 million.

The city has also applied for up to $7 million from the Strategic Priorities Fund. If approved, the borrowing requirement would drop to about $31 million.

Current facilities have reached the end of their useful life and no longer meet the demands of modern emergency response.

Fire Chief Mike Larsson previously said the reality is his team needs modern infrastructure to meet the growing needs of the community.

"This project will allow us to respond faster, train better, and keep our crews and residents safer,” he added.

A borrowing bylaw is required under provincial legislation for any major long-term capital investment.

Larsson said this is a "major step forward for community protection.”

The project includes replacing the Fire Hall Headquarters and upgrading Fire Hall No. 1, as part of the Civic Places and Spaces strategy, which is a long-term plan to modernize community infrastructure.

The city said in the news release that its financial planning shows the borrowing can be phased in over time without requiring electoral approval.

“Investing in resilient public safety infrastructure is a responsible and forward-looking choice,” said Chief Financial Officer Angela Campbell.

“A 30-year borrowing term lets us modernize critical facilities while maintaining affordability for residents.”

According to the staff's report, borrowing based on the full $38.0M, a total estimated tax increase of 5.08-6.30 per cent is required, which is phased in over two years. If the full $7.0M grant is received, it would result in a total estimated tax increase of 4.14-5.14 per cent.

The total overall increase to taxpayers is$10/month for the average residential property or $117 annually, and $38/month or $454 annually for the average business property.

Council will consider first, second and third reading of the bylaw on Tuesday.