Penticton vigil today for Tumbler Ridge victims
Local vigil for shootings
A vigil is planned today for Pentictonites to gather and mourn the Tumbler Ridge shooting tragedy.
Two Penticton women have organized a tribute spot at Skaha Lake Park's Centennial Pavilion, and on Sunday afternoon from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., all are welcome to join an informal event.
Hope Byrne and her niece Shandi Haggerty have put together the memorial and vigil, since they have family connections to Tumbler Ridge and wanted to send support from afar.
Whether or not someone has a personal connection to Tumbler Ridge, Byrne knows everyone in British Columbia and beyond is mourning the killing of five children and two adults in the small northern community.
"It's just it's a point, a place, in a time where the community can come together and gather," Byrne said of the memorial and vigil.
It is open to all to attend.
People can bring their own tributes or candles, to hold light in the face of a dark chapter.
