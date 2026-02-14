Apex Volunteer Fire Rescue reminds locals of pile burning planned southeast of the village
Pile burning work to begin
Crews from the Skul'qalt Forestry LP will be supporting the Okanagan Shuswap Natural Resource District will be burning around 15 piles southeast of the Apex Mountain Resort Village.
Apex Volunteer Fire Rescue issued a reminder on Thursday that work could begin around the two-kilometre mark on the Keremeos Creek FSR.
The work is planned in support of the Creek Wildfire Rehabilitation debris removal, as the piles are a result of rehabilitation work that occurred after the Keremeos Creek wildfire, according to the information bulletin from the Okanagan Shuswap Natural Resource District.
"Smoke may be visible from Keremeos, the Apex Mountain Resort Village, Penticton, and surrounding areas, and to motorists travelling along Green Mountain Road and Highway 3A," they said.
"The exact timing of this pile burning will depend on weather and site conditions, but it could begin as early as Thursday, Feb 12. Burning will proceed if conditions are suitable and allow for smoke dispersal during burn operations, though smoke may also linger in the following days."
To report a wildfire, unattended campfire, or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-555 toll-free or *5555 on a cell phone or through the BC Wildfire Service mobile app.
The latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air-quality advisories can be found online here or by downloading the free BC Wildfire Service app, available for Apple (iOS) and Android devices.
