Penticton News

Come hungry, leave happy at upcoming fundraising chili cook-off in Penticton

Spiciest night in town

Photo: PAG A past year of Loving Mugs.

Penticton’s spiciest night of the year is back!

The team behind the Ignite the Arts Festival will be hosting the annual Loving Mugs Chili Cook-Off at Elks Hall on March 5.

Local chefs will compete for supreme chili greatness, as voted by attendees.

"Your $45 ticket includes a free drink courtesy of Ruby Blues Winery and Highway 97 Brewing, a beautiful handmade pottery mug, and the chance to sample an incredible variety of chilies, including both meat and vegetarian options," reads the event description.

"Participating Restaurants include Cannery Brewing, Highway 97 Brewing Co., Angry Vegan, Gratify, Still Food Bistro, the Elks, and More. Beautiful bread provided by Crowsnest Bakery."

Serious bragging rights are on the line.

And all funds raised will go to support projects at the Elks Hall such as the Purple Pantry and the Elevator fund, as well as the Ignite the Arts Festival coming up March 27 – 29.

"Guests are welcome to bring non-perishable food items to donate to the Purple Pantry to be entered into a draw to win tickets to Ignite the Arts," adds the press release.

"Come hungry. Leave happy. Vote wisely."

Find out more and buy tickets online here.