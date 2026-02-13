Penticton News

Penticton Vees playoff packages available for season ticket holders now

Photo: Penticton Vees Vees may may history this weekend with number of wins in rookie WHL season.

As the Penticton Vees approach playoff season with an impressive record, season ticket members are now able to purchase playoff packages.

The Vees are currently sitting second in the Western Conference and first in the BC Division. This weekend, they are chasing some records for most wins in an inaugural WHL season.

The playoff package for season ticket holders includes all home playoff games, at a price of the equivalent of six home games, since the number of games depends on the Vees' performance. Season ticket holders also already. have two playoff games in their regular package.

"At the conclusion of the playoffs, if the Vees play less than eight home games, a credit will be applied to your season ticket accounts for the un-played games," explains the Vees organization.

Any additional games will be processed at a standard per-game rate depending on the section.

As always, children under 12 attend free with a ticket picked up at the SOEC box office.

To pick up a playoff package click here.