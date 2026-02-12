Penticton News

Penticton and Summerland holding vigils tonight for Tumbler Ridge tragedy

Light a candle in memory

Photo: Pixabay Candle.

More vigils for the victims of the Tumbler Ridge shootings are popping up in the South Okanagan.

A few options are tonight, Thursday, which has been named a provincial day of mourning.

Summerland residents can join members of council and others in a candle light vivil at 6 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Square.

"It’s an opportunity to gather as a community and show our love and support for the victims and their families, and to offer our gratitude for all the first responders, school staff and community members affected by this tragedy," reads the event invitation.

"Please join in. Bring a candle if you like. Everyone is welcome."

In Penticton, all are welcome at the Oasis United Church, which is opening its doors to the public for a vigil between 5 and 6:30 p.m.

Attendees can light a candle, sit and reflect on the tragic events.

Another vigil has been planned in Penticton on Sunday.