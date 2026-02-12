Penticton and Summerland holding vigils tonight for Tumbler Ridge tragedy
Light a candle in memory
More vigils for the victims of the Tumbler Ridge shootings are popping up in the South Okanagan.
A few options are tonight, Thursday, which has been named a provincial day of mourning.
Summerland residents can join members of council and others in a candle light vivil at 6 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Square.
"It’s an opportunity to gather as a community and show our love and support for the victims and their families, and to offer our gratitude for all the first responders, school staff and community members affected by this tragedy," reads the event invitation.
"Please join in. Bring a candle if you like. Everyone is welcome."
In Penticton, all are welcome at the Oasis United Church, which is opening its doors to the public for a vigil between 5 and 6:30 p.m.
Attendees can light a candle, sit and reflect on the tragic events.
Another vigil has been planned in Penticton on Sunday.
More Penticton News
- Cougar sighting reportedOsoyoos - 4:28 pm
- Bronze for CanadaMilan - 3:40 pm
- Van Der Beek's GoFundMeEntertainment - 3:29 pm
- Trump moves on tariffs Washington - 3:19 pm
- Smith yet to sign petitionEdmonton - 3:17 pm
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$699,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
McFlurry South Okanagan BC SPCA >
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel