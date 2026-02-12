JCI Penticton continues to gather volunteers together monthly to help South Okanagan women and families
Help provide warm meals
The South Okanagan Women in Need Society expressed their gratitude for a JCI Penticton program that continues to contribute to the community.
The Community Spoons program is dedicated to providing nutritious soups to families in need and runs monthly with volunteers preparing a variety of soups using locally sourced ingredients.
Business and friend groups of 10 or more come together to craft the soups, which are then distributed through SOWINS.
"A huge thank you to the amazing team at Community Spoons for replenishing our freezer with their delicious, locally-made soups. On chilly days, these nourishing meals help the women and children we serve stay warm, fueled, and supported," SOWINS said in their post.
"We’re always so inspired by the handwritten messages of encouragement on each container. This small gesture makes a big impact.
"Thank you for showing up for our community in such a meaningful way."
Tickets are $55 a person max 10 tickets and that goes towards soup ingredients, room rental, appetizers and any left over money does go back into the program to make the experience better.
More information about Community Spoons can be found on its website here.
