Penticton News  

South Okanagan Similkameen RCMP state they are 'deeply saddened' by events at Tumbler Ridge

Local police 'saddened'

Chelsea Powrie - Feb 12, 2026 / 11:08 am | Story: 598991

The Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen RCMP has shared a statement that they are "deeply saddened" by the shootings in Tumbler Ridge.

"Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, the students, staff and community as a whole who have been impacted by this terrible incident," a social media statement from the local detachment reads.

"The RCMP remain vigilant and are present around the schools of the South Okanagan today to enhance the sense of safety and answer any questions the public may have."

They said many people may be feeling the impact of the tragic event in a neighbouring B.C. community.

"We know many people may be feeling overwhelmed or unsure of where to turn. If you or someone you know needs support, help is available."

Support options include:

  • Interior Crisis Line Network: 1 888 353 2273
  • 310 Mental Health: 310 6789
  • Kids Help Phone: 1 800 668 6868 or text CONNECT to 686868
  • Foundry Penticton (youth and families): foundrybc.ca/penticton
  • Penticton Regional Hospital for urgent mental health needs

