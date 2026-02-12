Penticton News

Princeton Mayor working to pause provincial decision of local KVR Trail permanent closure

Fighting to save the KVR

Casey Richardson

Princeton's Mayor and town residents are trying to stop a section of the Kettle Valley Railway Trail from being permanently decommissioned this spring.

In a press release issued Friday, the provincial government explained that the 67-kilometre stretch of the trail between Princeton and the Coquihalla Highway, which has been closed due to extensive flood damage since 2021, would cost $60 million to repair.

"Often crossing remote and rugged terrain, repairing and maintaining the aging infrastructure along the province’s network of rail trails is complex and costly," reads the press release.

The province said decommissioning the Princeton section of the rail trail would begin in spring 2026 and is expected to take two to three years, at an estimated cost of $20 million.

Both Mayor Spencer Coyne and local MLA Donegal Wilson shared open letters responding to the announcement, sharing their concerns that there was no meaningful consultation with the town or neighbouring communities.

"The community uses it every single day. And to lose that is to lose a piece of us," Coyne said.

Coyne started up a Save the KVR Facebook group, along with an online petition, requesting that "the province collaborate with local communities and stakeholders to explore alternative solutions, including phased repairs, partnerships, and community-based stewardship models."

Since the damage from the atmospheric river floods in 2021, Coyne said his understanding was that there was always a plan to fix the KVR.

"We had a follow-up after our meeting in September, inquiring about the bridge, and then we just got a letter stating that it's all coming out. And so, we were a bit blindsided and quite a bit disappointed on our end," he said.

"We thought we were all working in step for the purpose of rebuilding the trail at some point. They [the province] had technical reports done."

Millions to repair or decommission

At first, Coyne said they heard it would cost $90 million. Then on Friday, it was announced at $60 million for the repair.

Coyne said the funds for decommissioning the KVR will be coming from the same funds that were going to be used to repair the KVR, the Disaster Financial Assistance Arrangements (DFAA) program.

"We do not know whether the $20 million is intended solely to remove the trail system, or whether the province has the flexibility within the program to work with the community to use that $20 million to repair what we can," he said.

"We're asking for a chance to repair what we can, and we want to be at the table, and that's where we haven't been."

Coyne said the primary goal would be to replace some of the bridges that were damaged.

"We're not asking to replace everything right now, and we're not asking for the full $60 million," he said.

"We can use local volunteers. We can use local contractors. We can get this thing up and running to a point where we're happy with it for now, and then down the road, we can work on getting the rest of the money."

"This is our community, the greater our community, and to not include us in any of those decisions and the ability to try to fix it, I think, is short-sighted on the side of the province."

Part of Canadian History

The KVR was built between 1910 and 1915. It started covering valleys and mountains between Hope and Midway and connected the Okanagan to the major railroad networks, according to the Summerland Museum.

The railway operated as both a freight route for fruit and minerals, and a scenic trip on the passenger trains.

Through the development of transportation, with modern highways and air travel, the end of the KVR train service would come just 50 years later. By 1964, the train had dropped its passenger service, and in 1989, the last freight train rode the rails.

"This trail network has been part of our lives since the early 1900s. It was first a train track, just like it was in the Okanagan. But even when it was a railroad, we still rode our bikes along the side of it. We still walked it," Coyne said.

"If you wanted to go to Tulameen when you were a kid, you rode the trail up to Tulameen, and you went swimming, you went to the store. It was part of our life. That's how we connected, and it's how we still connect."

Coyne said he's been receiving emails and phone calls from all over the province, upset over the possible loss.

"The people up in the Thompson-Nicola area, they're just as upset that they weren't consulted," he said, adding that their regional district wasn't consulted, along with the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen, the area MLA, or Indigenous Bands.

Economic losses too

Coyne said they have visitors just about every day in the summer looking to connect up on the Trans Canada Trail.

"When they get here, and they're told, 'Well, you can go to Summerland, but you can't go the other way. They get in their car, and they leave," he said.

"So that's lost revenues. That's lost accommodation time. It compounds over the summer. That compounds for the region as well, because people that might have been saying, 'Hey, we're going to ride from Hope up to Coldwater, and then down to the Similkameen, and over into the Okanagan, they're not going to do that now."

One visitor rode the KVR from Princeton to Brookmere by bike in the summer of 2022, and again in 2024 and said that while some parts of the trail were not too bad, some were really bad, if existing at all.

Coyne said he is waiting to hear back from the ministry, and in the meantime, directs people to sign the petition online here.

"All we can do is advocate right now. Be respectful in how you proceed with this. We don't know who made the final decision. And we want everybody to come together and work together on this," Coyne said.

"It's not an us and them thing. Let's sit down as a group and make a decision for the future, for our community. "