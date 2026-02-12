Penticton News

Local Penticton memorial, vigil for victims of Tumbler Ridge tragedy

Photo: Shandi Haggerty Memorial laid and vigil planned in Penticton for Tumbler Ridge victims.

Two Penticton women have organized a tribute spot and an upcoming vigil for locals to mourn and process the tragedy at Tumbler Ridge.

For Hope Byrne and her niece Shandi Haggerty, the mass shooting spree Tuesday that left nine dead including six children and injured dozens of others, is personal.

"I have family that lives in Tumbler Ridge with three high school students at school, so this touches really close to home for me," Byrne told Castanet, referring to the fact that most of the deaths occurred at the local secondary school.

"My family is safe. They're not physically harmed, but obviously it was a very traumatic ordeal for them, in a small community."

But whether or not someone has a personal connection to Tumbler Ridge, Byrne knows everyone in British Columbia and beyond is mourning.

That's why she decided to set up a small memorial at Skaha Beach, which has been approved by city officials, and plan a vigil this coming Sunday.

"We decided to set something up local that we could show, as a community, support for our fellow Canadians," Byrne said.

"As we find out who the victims are, we'll probably lay pictures of the victims. We encourage people to leave flowers or cards or stuffies or anything they want as a sign of support. And Shandi and I are going to be looking after that area, probably we'll leave it up for a couple weeks."

On Sunday afternoon from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., all are welcome to join an informal vigil at the memorial site, which is located near the Centennial Pavilion at Skaha Lake Park.

"It's just it's a point, a place, in a time where the community can come together and gather," Byrne said.

"I just laid awake all night thinking, how can I support my family and this community? And so that was kind of our call."

The event is free to attend and open to anyone who wishes to spend some time honouring the lives lost. People can bring their own tributes or candles, to hold light in the face of a dark chapter.

