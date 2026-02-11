Penticton News

South Okanagan communities share support for Tumbler Ridge

Local flags at half mast

Photo: Chelsea Powrie Flag at half mast at Penticton City Hall after Tumbler Ridge tragedy.

South Okanagan-Similkameen communities are standing with Tumbler Ridge after a shooting spree took the lives of children and adults.

On Tuesday afternoon, an 18-year-old killed two family members at home, as well as four 12-year-olds, one 13-year-old and one adult educator at the local high school in Tumbler Ridge, B.C.

Grief has been pouring out across the nation and beyond ever since.

Flags are at half mast in Penticton at both City Hall and the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen headquarters, out of respect for the loss.

"In moments like this, many people in Penticton are feeling the emotional impact of what’s happened, even from a distance. Our community shows its strength when we look out for one another and support those who are hurting. No one should ever feel unsafe going to school, and no one has to navigate this alone. Let’s continue to take care of ourselves and each other in the days ahead," reads a statement from Mayor Julius Bloomfield of Penticton Wednesday.

"The City is standing alongside School District 67 and all of our public safety partners, including the RCMP, as our community continues to navigate this tragedy together. We are committed to working with our partners to support students, families and staff in the days and weeks ahead.

Our community is known for its compassion and resilience. Please check in on one another, take the time you need to process this event and reach out for help if you need it. Penticton is standing together.”

The RDOS added it "stands with communities throughout British Columbia in mourning those who lost their lives, expressing sorrow for those injured, and acknowledging the trauma faced by survivors, first responders, and many others affected by this tragedy."

In the Similkameen, the Town of Princeton also offered its thoughts.

"Many of our community members have connections to Tumbler Ridge. Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and the community as a whole," reads their statement.

Fire departments in Oliver and Osoyoos also took to social media to state their sympathy and support for all involved, and Summerland Deputy Mayor Erin Trainer has also been vocal sharing her condolences.

Tomorrow, Thursday Feb. 12, will be an official day of mourning in British Columbia, as declared by leaders in the provincial legislature.