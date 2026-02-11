Penticton News

Celebrate Black History Month in Penticton with food, dancing and more

Celebrate Black history

Photo: Black History Month Celebration All are welcome to celebrate Black History Month in Penticton.

A second annual Black History Month celebration will be held in Penticton this month, and all are welcome to attend and enjoy.

On Feb. 21, the vibrant event will take place at the Okanagan College Penticton campus, hosted by Penticton's own Roses Life Women Center.

It will feature African/Caribbean cuisine and reggae, calypso and African music so the whole family can eat and dance.

There will also be speakers, activities, vendors and more.

Adult tickets are $45, children under 12 $15, and children under five are free but do require a ticket.

For more information and to book those tickets, click here.