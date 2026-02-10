Penticton News

'Vee-lentine's Day' special game this weekend in Penticton

Vee-lentine's Day at the rink

Photo: Penticton Vees/Brian Johnson Chase Valliant on ice for the Penticton Vees.

On Saturday, Feb. 14, the Vees will take on the Victoria Royals at 6 p.m.

This game has special meaning, being presented by the Canadian Mental Health Association to raise awareness about Talk Today,

The program provides mental health support to WHL players and communities, and raises awareness about what services are out there, and educates about suicide prevention in communities throughout the league.

"Every team has received mental health training specific to suicide prevention. Each team is also now linked to a CMHA Mental Health Coach, who provides support and mental health resources to individuals in need," reads a press release from the Vees.

Since the game is also on Valentine’s Day, there is a $48.00 ticket package that comes with two tickets, a popcorn and candy to make for a perfect date night.

The Vees have won nine of their last 10 home games. They are currently at the top of the BC Division and are second overall in the Western Conference.

As a new franchise in the WHL, the Vees are close to breaking records with their wins. They are two wins away from tying the 2003/04 Everett Silvertips for the most wins in a WHL franchise's first season (35) and four wins away from tying the CHL record of 37 set by Longueuil (QMJHL) in 1982/83.

Get tickets to the Vee-lentine's Game online here.