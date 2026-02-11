Upper and Lower Similkameen Indian Bands sign new agreements regarding Copper Mountain Mine
Expansion at copper mine
The Upper and Lower Similkameen Indian Bands have signed new participation agreements on the Copper Mountain Mine, detailing possible expansion terms.
In a Tuesday press release, the bands LSIB and USIB said the new agreements do not provide advance consent on the New Ingerbelle applications, "but structure how the bands and CMM will address the expanded mine if it is approved."
“One really important part of this agreement is that it enhances LSIB’s and USIB’s role in protecting the Similkameen River,” said LSIB Chief Keith Crow, in the press release.
“The Similkameen is the lifeblood of our territory and culture. We will continue to be very active in monitoring the mine’s effects on the river, and will work with USIB, CMM and the Province to make sure it is not compromised.”
In March 2025, CMM applied for a permit amendment to reopen the New Ingerbelle Extension at the mine with the Provincial Ministry of Mines and Critical Minerals. Permit approval is pending.
If approved, the New Ingerbelle Extension would expand the New Ingerbelle Pit and associated infrastructure by 298 hectares.
In 2019, former participation agreements were signed detailing terms such as environments terms such as protection of the Similkameen River, community benefits, stability for CMM operations, and structured processes for LSIB and USIB to work with CMM on mine operations.
CMM is a copper, gold, and silver mine roughly 21 kilometres south of Princeton.
