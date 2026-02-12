Naramata Bench wineries hosting special tasting events on Valentines Day
Big Hearts, Small Bites back
Twenty Naramata Bench wineries will be taking part in the annual Big Hearts, Small Bites event this Valentines Day.
Joel and Linda Chamaschuk, co-owners of Chain Reaction Winery, created the first annual Naramata Bench Winterfest in 2023.
They followed that up in February of 2024 with a special Valentines holiday wine tasting and snack event, which has continued running.
Check out participating wineries for wine tastings with fun pairings and special promotions.
Chain Reaction will be offering complimentary wine tastings, along with smoked brisket sandwiches for purchase.
They are joined by Abandoned Rail, Bench 1775, Blackwood Lane, D'Angelo, Evolve Sparkling House, Four Shadows, Hillside, Howling Bluff, Lake Breeze, Laughing Stock, Modesta, Moraine, Red Rooster, Ruby Blues, Therapy, Three Sisters, Tightrope, Township 7 and Upper Bench for the event.
With winter months often being the slow season for tourism and wineries, the event aims to give locals and visitors an opportunity to enjoy them in smaller crowds with some perks.
The event runs on Saturday, Feb. 14 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For full details on the event and winery offerings, click here.
