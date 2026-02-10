Penticton News

Judge rules not guilty in alleged assault of teen employee in South Okanagan

Shaky evidence of assault

A South Okanagan man has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting his teenaged employee, after a trial during which the judge determined evidence had been too shaky.

In Penticton Provincial Court Monday, a man who Castanet will refer to as M.G. appeared to hear the decision in his case. His full name will not be published in order to adhere to a standard publication ban in cases involving minors.

His accuser will be referred to as Robin, a pseudonym.

Court heard that in the summer of 2023, M.G. had employed Robin, then 16, on an occasional basis to help clean out crawl spaces and new builds in construction projects in the Olalla area of the South Okanagan.

Robin then alleged and reported to police that in late July 2023, he made sexual comments, touched her legs in a sexual manner and kissed her without her consent.

M.G. did not deny that on that date he drove with Robin to a secluded spot to go swimming that day, but denied sexually suggestive comments and kissing her.

It’s possible, he said during the subsequent trial, that he touched her thigh briefly when discussing whether she should get a tattoo there.

During trial, as Judge Lynett Jung recounted, witnesses on the accuser's side had inconsistent stories.

Robin had differing statements at trial from what she said to police in a recorded interview, according to Jung's overview. Jung noted Robin was "easily frustrated in cross examination and failed to answer questions fully or thoughtfully," and contradicted herself.

Additionally, a witness for Robin denied threatening M.G. over the phone despite testimony to the contrary.

Jung said her decision hung on whether trial had proved beyond a reasonable doubt that a sexual assault occurred on that day in July.

Ultimately, she felt the threshold for conviction had not been met.

"Even if I do not believe the accused, I still must acquit him if evidence raises a reasonable doubt for me. For me, it does," Jung said Monday.

"I am not saying that I do not believe [Robin], but there were problems with her evidence."

M.G. was found not guilty.