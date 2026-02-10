Penticton News

Penticton woman wins car in raffle raising $15K for local kids' breakfast program

Photo: Contributed Winner, winner: Penticton woman walked away with this car, and helped support local kids.

A Penticton woman is the happy winner of a 2016 Kia Rio following a Penticton Vees game raffle benefitting a local charity.

At a Vees game in late January, Anne Hector was the lucky owner of the winning ticket for the car, which had been donated by Bannister Chevrolet and Kia.

All of the proceeds from ticket sales, which ran for several weeks, were donated to the Penticton Breakfast Club.

That organization helps serve more than 1,000 meals each week within the Summerland-Princeton school district.

"Big thank you to the Breakfast Club Volunteers and Pen High Leadership Class for their hard work helping sell tickets, we couldn’t have done it without you!" reads a press release from the Feedway Foundation, which runs the breakfast programming.

"Because of this amazing community effort, $15,000 was raised for the Feedway Foundation's Breakfast Club."

The Feedway Foundation is also grateful to the car dealership for the donation of the vehicle, and congratulated Anne Hector on her win.

"We are looking forward to doing it again this year!"