Penticton Secondary School basketball team earns right to host league championships after major wins
Local basketball champs
The Pen High Lakers senior boys basketball team has earned the right to host the AAA Valley Championships this February.
Last week, the boys clinched that league title with a win over South Kamloops 71-39 before a hometown crowd. That made for a 7-0 winning record in the AAA Okanagan League.
"Our grade 12s played with intensity and force,” said head coach Russ Reid in a press release.
“It was a special night to both honour our grade 12s and secure first place in the league. We are very happy for the kids.”
Reid describes the team as having balanced scoring, an improving defence and a deep bench, with a decent chance of heading to provincials.
Pen High has earned the right to host the AAA Valley Championships set for Feb. 19-21.
All are welcome to join the fun cheering them on, with games all day each day that weekend.
