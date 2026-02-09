Penticton News

Penticton residents invited to neighbourhood forum regarding unhoused shelter

Photo: 100 More Homes 100 More Homes hosting neighbourhood forum on Penticton's temporary emergency shelter

The community is invited to a 100 More Homes Penticton community forum this coming week focused on the city's temporary emergency shelter.

On Feb. 12 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Okanagan College Community Hall, join representatives from the non profit and its community partners to learn more about the shelter, what it offers, and other frequent matters of conversation around the service.

The shelter at 441 Dawson Avenue currently provides a total of 40 beds, plus on-site access to housing supports, case management, outreach services and other connection points to community partners.

It was recently given a lifeline by city council, who directed city staff to look into extending the lease of the property for three years and prepare a temporary use permit to allow it to continue, citing a clear need the shelter has been meeting year-round.

At the community forum, those in the know from 100 More Homes, which runs the shelter, and other relevant organizations like the Penticton Overdose Prevention Society, bylaw and more will be in attendance.

All are welcome to attend, at no cost.