Penticton News

Penticton's 'Survivorship' Dragonboat team honouring breast cancer survivors hosting open house

Photo: Castanet file photo Survivorship Dragonboat team hosting open house

The South Okanagan’s Survivorship Dragon Boat Team is inviting breast cancer survivors and supporters to join them for a special Open House event on International Women's Day.

On March 8, 2026, find out more about the Survivorship team, which is a volunteer-run group made up of breast cancer survivors who serve as both paddlers and local volunteers.

Several of its members have been paddling together for 26 years.

This year’s Open House will take place at the Bufflehead Café inside the Penticton Lakeside Resort from 2 to to 4 p.m. Breast cancer survivors or those who have lost someone to the disease are all welcome to come meet the team, learn about dragon boating and potentially learn about joining.

“Fortuitously, our Open House falls on International Women’s Day,” the organization stated in a press release.

“As breast cancer affects one in eight women, it’s a powerful time to remind women to choose themselves, their health, and the strength found in community.”

There will be refreshments served and the opportunity to chat with current paddlers ready to share their experiences. No prior paddling experience or specific fitness level is required.

For more information about the event or how to get involved, contact the Survivorship Dragon Boat Team at [email protected].