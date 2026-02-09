Penticton News

Valentine's options abound in Penticton for a special date night

Pair love with a fun night

Photo: Township 7 Winery Valentine options abound in the South Okanagan.

"Four seasons of fun" is an ongoing collaboration between Castanet and Visit Penticton showcasing what Penticton has to offer all year round. Watch for it every Monday morning.

Love is in the air this upcoming weekend in the South Okanagan!

Township 7 Vineyards & Winery will be hosting their Sparkle & Shuck event in the wine cellar.

“Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Township 7 with an afternoon of sparkling wine, fresh oysters, and live music in our wine cellar,” said Kelsey Zimmerman.

“Whether you’re joining us with a partner, friends, or simply treating yourself, enjoy our seven stars traditional method sparkling wines available by tasting, glass, or bottle, paired with oysters from Raw Action Oyster Co.”

It’s recommended you reserve your oyster order in advance, with the ability to purchase more on the day ($21 for a half dozen and $40 for a dozen). Sashimi scallops will also be available for purchase at $5 each.

Can’t make it on Valentine’s Day? No problem!

“Join us Sunday, February 15 from 1–4 p.m. for a relaxed and elegant celebration of great wine, good company, and all things worth toasting,” said Zimmerman.

And what makes Township 7 the perfect spot to celebrate your love?

“We specialize in traditional method sparkling wines, perfect for a romantic celebration,” Zimmerman said.

Township 7 Vineyards & Winery is located at 1450 McMillan Ave in Penticton, and online at township7.com

Down the road towards Naramata you’ll find Red Rooster Winery.

“Valentine’s weekend at Red Rooster begins with our reopening on Friday, February 13, when we welcome guests back for tastings Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” said estate manager Blake Yuckin.

“Throughout the weekend, guests can also enjoy our Love at First Flight Black Glass Experience, an interactive blind tasting experience designed to spark curiosity and conversation.

On Saturday, February 14, Red Rooster is proud to participate in the Big Hearts, Small Bites event hosted by the Naramata Bench Winery Association. Guests visiting Red Rooster will enjoy a complimentary tasting experience featuring thoughtful wine and bite pairings.”

Those pairings consist of chilli lime marinate olives, black truffle potato chips, pickled beets, Landjäger sausage and Lucky Pheasant chocolate.

“It is a fun, flavour forward way to explore our wines while celebrating Valentine’s Day on the Naramata Bench,” said Yuckin.

Yuckin also explained Red Rooster “strikes a balance between romance and fun.”

“Valentine’s Day here does not feel formal or intimidating,” Yuckin said. “It feels relaxed, playful, and social. The Black Glass Experience is a great way for couples and friends to connect, laugh, and discover wines together in a memorable way. Add in the charm of the Naramata Bench in winter, and it becomes a really special experience.”

Red Rooster Winery is located at 891 Naramata Rd and online at redroosterwinery.com

Keep heading along the Naramata Bench and be sure to stop in at one of the participating wineries in this year’s Big Hearts Small Bites, with wineries such as Modesto Estate Winery offering a mini fondue paired with a wine flight, and Tightrope Winery pairing Karat chocolate with their wines.

Interested? Make a day of it! Click here for more information on participating locations and their offerings.

Starting your Valentine’s Day early? See Ya Later Ranch Winery, located at 2575 Green Lake Rd in Okanagan Falls and online at sylranch.com, is hosting a Valentine’s Day dinner on Feb. 13 at $89 a person (or $75 a person for members).

Begin your evening at 6 p.m. with a Sparkling Welcome and a charcuterie board for two.

The three-course dinner is accompanied by your choice of wine and is available by reservation only, so be sure to visit them online to book your table!

For more Penticton fun, click here.