Penticton's Dragonboat Pub raises more than $5K for the Ronald McDonald House

Photo: Penticton Dragonboat Pub Penticton Dragonboat Pub celebrates a big donation

A Penticton pub is celebrating and thanks the community for the success of their annual fundraiser last month, which helps a foundation close to their own family.

The Dragon Boat Pub hosted the "Safety Boys" fundraising luncheon on Jan. 14 in support of Ronald McDonald House British Columbia.

"It has become a yearly tradition to visit the house, bring a monetary donation and serve a meal to the current residents," the pub said in their announcement.

"To date, the Dragonboat Pub family and friends have raised over eight thousand dollars and look forward to surpassing ten thousand on Jan. 27, 2026."

That achievement was marked, at the pub was able to donate $5,650 this year. Their team also delivered another family meal to the home.