Penticton Area Overdose Prevention Society seeking more board members for their harm reduction group
Join the P+OPS board
The Penticton Area Overdose Prevention Society (P+OPS) is looking for more board members.
P+OPS works as a mobile overdose prevention site and hands out survival equipment, water, and coffee, while also connecting people to resources.
They also run the emergency shelter, located at 441 Dawson Avenue, which operating 24/7 year-round and recently got an extension approved by city council.
P+OPS is looked at as a pillar in the Penticton community, fighting for changes to better address the public health emergency due to the overdose crisis and toxic supply, pushing for resources with recovery centre beds, detox stations and shelter resource improvements.
P+OPS worked as the city's first mobile safe injection site, first hitting the road in 2021.
Their bus shut down in May of 2024, due to large repairs that were out of their financial reach.
Those interested in joining the board of harm reduction advocates can reach out for an application.
P+OPS said some skills they are always looking for in board members (but not mandatory) include:
- Marketing
- Fundraising
- Healthcare Experience
- Experience in social sector
- Accounting and Bookkeeping
- Front line experience
- Lived Experience
- Technology
"P+OPS is a young grassroots agency and we are always looking to add to our growing leadership team. Our board meets regularly throughout the year with approximately 5-15 hours of commitment needed per month depending on your position," they said/
For more information or an application, email [email protected]
More Penticton News
- Police arrest protesters Minneapolis - 4:02 pm
- Join the P+OPS boardPenticton - 4:00 pm
- Premier responds to critics Edmonton - 3:55 pm
- Vipers break losing skidVernon - 3:33 pm
- Bolsters Arctic security Canada - 3:11 pm
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$449,900
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Tuna South Okanagan BC SPCA >
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel