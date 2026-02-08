Penticton News

Penticton Area Overdose Prevention Society seeking more board members for their harm reduction group

Join the P+OPS board

Photo: File photo File photo of P+OPS mobile overdose prevention site service

The Penticton Area Overdose Prevention Society (P+OPS) is looking for more board members.

P+OPS works as a mobile overdose prevention site and hands out survival equipment, water, and coffee, while also connecting people to resources.

They also run the emergency shelter, located at 441 Dawson Avenue, which operating 24/7 year-round and recently got an extension approved by city council.

P+OPS is looked at as a pillar in the Penticton community, fighting for changes to better address the public health emergency due to the overdose crisis and toxic supply, pushing for resources with recovery centre beds, detox stations and shelter resource improvements.

P+OPS worked as the city's first mobile safe injection site, first hitting the road in 2021.

Their bus shut down in May of 2024, due to large repairs that were out of their financial reach.

Those interested in joining the board of harm reduction advocates can reach out for an application.

P+OPS said some skills they are always looking for in board members (but not mandatory) include:

Marketing

Fundraising

Healthcare Experience

Experience in social sector

Accounting and Bookkeeping

Front line experience

Lived Experience

Technology

"P+OPS is a young grassroots agency and we are always looking to add to our growing leadership team. Our board meets regularly throughout the year with approximately 5-15 hours of commitment needed per month depending on your position," they said/

For more information or an application, email [email protected]