Boundary-Similkameen MLA expresses deep disappointment with KVR Trail permanent closure

MLA disappointed by KVR

Photo: Trails BC Trans Canada Rail Trail sign.

A Boundary-Similkameen MLA has expressed her disappointment in a public response to Friday morning's news that a 67-kilometre stretch of the KVR Trail near Princeton will be decommissioned.

The province announced that the KVR trail that was damaged between Princeton and the Coquihalla during devastating floods in 2021 would cost $60 million to repair, evidently too high a price tag.

Decommissioning of the Princeton section of the rail trail is set to begin in spring 2026.

In an open letter published Friday evening, MLA Donegal Wilson outlined her concerns and demanded answers for the decision to close the trail.

"I want to be clear that I am deeply disappointed by this decision and concerned about both the process and the long-term implications for the communities of Tulameen, Coalmont and Princeton. This corridor is more than a recreational trail," the letter reads.

"It is a key piece of regional infrastructure that supports tourism, community connectivity and economic diversification in resource-dependent towns that are actively working to broaden their economic base."

Wilson said she's concerned the decision is also short-sighted in its treatment of existing infrastructure and flood mitigation realities.

The MLA wants to see clarification from the province regarding flood mitigation, costs, comparative analysis and community engagement, among other things.

"Rail trails are long-term investments. Once they are gone, they are incredibly hard and expensive to bring back," she said.



"I will continue pushing for transparency, accountability, and common-sense decisions that respect rural communities and protect the infrastructure future generations deserve."

The Town of Princeton and the mayor also expressed frustration over the decision.