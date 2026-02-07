Penticton News

Penticton RCMP asking for public's help in locating missing 13 year old

Photo: Penticton RCMP Police are looking for 13-year-old Hunter McGinnis, who's been missing since Monday

The Penticton RCMP are in need of public assistance in locating a missing 13 year old, who was last seen in the local area on Monday.

Hunter McGinnis was reported missing on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026.

Police said McGinnis is an Indigenous male standing 5 ft 0 in (152 cm) tall and weighing roughly 106 lbs (48 kg). He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing baggy black pants with a black hooded sweatshirt and a grey toque.

Police said they are very concerned for McGinnis' health and well-being.

Anyone with information on the teen's whereabouts is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).