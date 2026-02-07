Penticton News
Penticton RCMP asking for public's help in locating missing 13 year old
Police seeking missing teen
Photo: Penticton RCMP
Police are looking for 13-year-old Hunter McGinnis, who's been missing since Monday
The Penticton RCMP are in need of public assistance in locating a missing 13 year old, who was last seen in the local area on Monday.
Hunter McGinnis was reported missing on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026.
Police said McGinnis is an Indigenous male standing 5 ft 0 in (152 cm) tall and weighing roughly 106 lbs (48 kg). He has black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing baggy black pants with a black hooded sweatshirt and a grey toque.
Police said they are very concerned for McGinnis' health and well-being.
Anyone with information on the teen's whereabouts is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
More Penticton News
RECENT STORIES
- Still on missing mom search Arizona - 7:12 pm
- Support high school curlingSalmon Arm - 7:00 pm
- Parade traffic changesVernon - 7:00 pm
- NFL launches challengeBusiness - 6:54 pm
- 'The Last of Us' filming soonVancouver - 6:50 pm
Real Estate
201-1903 Lindahl Street
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$250,000
more details
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$250,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Lizzie South Okanagan BC SPCA >
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
© 2026 Castanet.net