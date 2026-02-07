Penticton News

Penticton Indian Band confirm missing 13 year old has been found safe

Missing teen found safe

UPDATED: 9:30 a.m.

The Penticton Indian Band shared a community alert on Saturday morning that the missing youth has been found safe and is at home.

This story has been updated to remove identifying information about the youth.

ORIGINAL: Feb. 6, 6:30 p.m.

The Penticton RCMP are in need of public assistance in locating a missing 13 year old, who was last seen in the local area on Monday.

Police said they are very concerned for the teen's health and well-being.

Anyone with information on the teen's whereabouts is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).