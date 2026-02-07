Penticton News

Penticton arts council exploring relationship to climate action in first exhibition of 2026

Artists explore land, sea

Photo: PDCAC Artists in residents will be showing new work at the Penticton and District Arts Council.

The Penticton and District Community Arts Council has announced its first exhibition of 2026, titled "Land, Sea and AiR."

In partnership with the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society, the PDCAC is supporting artists to "explore the connections between art, creativity, sense of place, and environmental action. We switched gears to operating under the theme 'Sustain/Ability' for the next two years," according to a press release issued from PDCAC Friday.

The "Land, Sea and AiR" theme will feature works from artists in residence — hence the acronym AiR in the title — Cherise Clarke, Dab Tougas, Michelle Jacobs, Pink hat Art and Tree Austman.

The art featured aims to answer what what the "Sustain/Ability" theme means personally for each of the artists.

All of the art will be on display starting Saturday, Feb. 7, with a special opening reception from 3 to 5 p.m. The artists will be on hand to meet the public, and refreshments will be served.

All are welcome to join. For more information on the PDCAC and its exhibits click here.