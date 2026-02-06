Part of KVR Trail near Princeton being decommissioned after flood damage
Part of KVR closing for good
A section of the KVR Trail near Princeton will be permanently decommissioned this spring.
In a press release issued Friday, the provincial government explained that the 67-kilometre stretch of the trail between Princeton and the Coquihalla Highway, which has been closed due to extensive flood damage since 2021, would cost $60 million to repair.
"Often crossing remote and rugged terrain, repairing and maintaining the aging infrastructure along the province’s network of rail trails is complex and costly," reads the press release.
"Decommissioning the Princeton section of rail trail will begin in spring 2026 and is expected to take two to three years."
An alternate route will be available to connect functional sections. Options are being explored to permanently relocate that section of the decommissioned trail.
