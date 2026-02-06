Penticton News

'Deeply disappointed": Princeton mayor weighs in on part of KVR Trail permanent closure

Photo: Trails BC Trans Canada Rail Trail sign.

UPDATE: 1:45 p.m.

The Town of Princeton has released a public response to Friday morning's news that a portion of the KVR Trail nearby will be decommissioned.

The province said that the 67 kilometre stretch damaged between Princeton and the Coquihalla during devastating floods in 2021 would cost $60 million to repair, evidently too high a price tag.

Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne said in an open letter published Friday afternoon that the town is "deeply disappointed" by the decision.

"This decision will have significant and lasting consequences for our community, negatively affecting our tourism economy, recreational opportunities, cultural activities and overall quality of life," reads the letter.

He added concerns that there was no meaningful consultation with the town or neighbouring communities, meaning no alternatives could be suggested or explored, and fearing a broad impact on the Similkameen region.

"By permanently severing the KVR at Princeton, the continuity of the Trans Canada Trail is broken, undermining its vision as a truly national trail and diminishing both national and international tourism opportunities across British Columbia," Coyne wrote.

The province said in its earlier press release that is working on a permanent alternative route to make sure the trail stays connected, and in the meantime they have a detour route.

Coyne wrote the town would like to be involved in these decisions, calling on relevant provincial bodies to meet with the community and regional partners.

"We seek an open and collaborative discussion on the impacts of this decision and on potential solutions that would allow us to preserve the recreational, heritage and economic benefits the KVR provides," Coyne wrote.

"Our community remains committed to working constructively with the Province to identify sustainable, locally supported solutions that protect this vital asset for current and future generations."

ORIGINAL: 10:30 a.m.

A section of the KVR Trail near Princeton will be permanently decommissioned this spring.

In a press release issued Friday, the provincial government explained that the 67-kilometre stretch of the trail between Princeton and the Coquihalla Highway, which has been closed due to extensive flood damage since 2021, would cost $60 million to repair.

"Often crossing remote and rugged terrain, repairing and maintaining the aging infrastructure along the province’s network of rail trails is complex and costly," reads the press release.

"Decommissioning the Princeton section of rail trail will begin in spring 2026 and is expected to take two to three years."

An alternate route will be available to connect functional sections. Options are being explored to permanently relocate that section of the decommissioned trail.