WorkSafe issues $2,500 penalty to Kelowna roofing company for Penticton site safety risk

Fine for unsafe roofing work

Photo: KTW file photo A house under construction.

The lack of fall protection for a worker at a Penticton construction site got a Kelowna company slapped with a fine at the end of 2025.

According to a recently published penalty summary and inspection report, HS11 Roofing & Reno. Ltd. received a $2,500 fine during their time at a worksite at 950 Westminister Ave.

During an inspection on Oct. 16, 2025, a safety officer noticed that there were no guardrails in place and the worker was not wearing any form of fall protection while directing a crane operator working on a hotel addition.

"The employer did not ensure that a fall protection system was being used, exposing the worker to a potential fall hazard of approximately 35' to paved ground," the inspection report reads.

Further, HS11 had not ensured that the worker was instructed in the fall protection system for the area and the procedures to be followed, and did not have a written fall protection plan for the workplace.

WorkSafe said that the firm "failed to ensure fall protection was used, a repeated and high-risk violation."

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Castanet contacted HS11 for comment on the WorkSafeBC penalty, who did not respond to the request before the publication deadline.