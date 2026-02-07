Penticton News
Okanagan Falls Hotel's famous mascot gets a name
One famous lobster
Photo: Ok Falls Hotel
Larry the Lobster.
The Okanagan Falls Hotel has a newly named mascot for February, who the business says is "feeling very famous."
A bright red inflatable lobster named Larry was dubbed by the public after the hotel held an informal social media poll to decide the title.
"We asked for your input...and boy, did you deliver! After so many comments, laughs, and seriously creative suggestions, it’s official: Meet LARRY," said Ok Falls Hotel last week.
"Your suggestions were all gold, for example: Mobsta Lobsta, Leonardo da Pinchi and Crusty. And yes, Lola and Lexie could've been a great fit as well."
The poll was done to celebrate the business's Lobsta Love Month.
Ok Falls Hotel added, "Larry is feeling very famous right now. Come say hi."
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
