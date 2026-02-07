Penticton News

Okanagan Falls Hotel's famous mascot gets a name

One famous lobster

Photo: Ok Falls Hotel Larry the Lobster.

The Okanagan Falls Hotel has a newly named mascot for February, who the business says is "feeling very famous."

A bright red inflatable lobster named Larry was dubbed by the public after the hotel held an informal social media poll to decide the title.

"We asked for your input...and boy, did you deliver! After so many comments, laughs, and seriously creative suggestions, it’s official: Meet LARRY," said Ok Falls Hotel last week.

"Your suggestions were all gold, for example: Mobsta Lobsta, Leonardo da Pinchi and Crusty. And yes, Lola and Lexie could've been a great fit as well."

The poll was done to celebrate the business's Lobsta Love Month.

Ok Falls Hotel added, "Larry is feeling very famous right now. Come say hi."