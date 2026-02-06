City of Penticton seeking task force members to determine council pay
Task force seeking members
The City of Penticton announced on Thursday that applications are now open for locals to serve on the mayor and council remuneration task force.
The independent advisory body will be responsible for investigating, reviewing, and providing a recommendation on council pay for elected officials serving the 2027–2030 term.
The city said the task force will focus solely on remuneration matters and will not be involved in operational or political decision-making.
At a January meeting, council had been presented with a staff-tailored plan to up the mayor's salary by four per cent, and the councillors' salaries to be raised to 42 per cent of the mayor's salary. They mayor would have been compensated over $95K under the new model.
The financial impact of the raises on the city's coffers was estimated at around $62K in 2027.
Council decided to establish a third-party committee to help make the decision for them.
The task force will be made up of five volunteer voting members selected by staff at the city, all of whom will have experience in "business leadership, remuneration development or other similar experience and skills" in order to provide a recommendation on remuneration by spring 2026.
The city said meetings may be held weekly or bi-weekly, either electronically or in person.
Members will be required to sign a confidentiality and conflict of interest declaration.
Individuals interested in serving in a voluntary capacity can submit an application form, which can be picked up from City Hall or found online here.
Applications will remain open until, Friday, Feb.13, 2026.
