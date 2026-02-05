Penticton News

School-based childcare option announced for Penticton's Carmi Elementary School

Photo: City of Penticton File Photo A portion of Carmi Elementary School will be leased to Presidential Kids Academy (PKA)

A portion of Carmi Elementary School will be used for childcare this spring, School District 67 announced on Thursday.

The Presidential Kids Academy (PKA) will be creating a new, school-based childcare option for families in the community.

The new centre is due to the school shakeups, which saw the closures of Carmi Elementary, Parkway Elementary, and Giant's Head Elementary in June and the transition of KVR, Skaha Lake and Summerland middle schools into elementary schools.

SD67 said the partnership "supports early learning and child development while making effective use of existing school space and aligns with the Board’s commitment to expanding access to quality childcare for families in Penticton."

PKA will offer childcare for children ages 0–5, with further expansion into school-age care planned next.

Making use of the school space, kids will have access to hands-on learning areas with the indoor gym, art studio, science lab, and surrounding green space.

PKA said they use small group settings and focus on supporting children’s emotional, social, physical, and cognitive development.

“The Board is thrilled to welcome another child care centre to the community at Carmi Elementary, and we look forward to a continued partnership with Presidential Kids Academy,” SD67 Board Chair James Palanio said in the news release.

PKA’s first classroom is set to open on March 1, with additional classrooms launching in April.

For more information, head to www.pkacademy.ca or call 778-721-8162.

Penticton's Pitter Patter Learning Centres is running out of Parkway Elementary School, while Sherwood Forest Preschool at Columbia Elementary will be opening Leapin Lizards Daycares in the fall of 2026 and Kids Connection Before and After School Care will be running at Queen’s Park Elementary, also starting in fall 2026.

SD67 is still accepting proposals for long-term lease opportunities at Carmi Elementary (classrooms and office space), Parkway Elementary (classrooms) and Giants Head Elementary (classrooms and office space).

Inquiries and submissions can be directed to [email protected]