Hunters asked to help fight chronic wasting disease to avoid spread to Okanagan-Similkameen

Photo: Terry Kreeger, Wyoming Game and Fish and Chronic Wasting Disease Alliance A deer showing signs of Chronic Wasting Disease.

Hunters in the South Okanagan-Similkameen can learn firsthand about chronic wasting disease at an upcoming event, including information on how to prepare samples for testing from deer, elk and moose as they harvest.

On Feb. 7, there will be an information session at the Keremeos-Cawston Sportsmen Association led by B.C.’s CWD program director Kirsten Falck.

According to a Wednesday press release, Falck will "show hunters how to identify tonsils, lymph nodes, organs, and spinal tissue, and receive instruction on removing and packaging tissue samples for submission to the provincial testing program."

CWD is fatal, and impacts all cervids. It has been detected in deer in the Kootenays, near Cranbrook and Kimberley.

“Some hunters have quit hunting inside the CWD zone in the Kootenays because of the rule that you have to leave the spine and debone in the field,” said B.C. Wildlife Federation executive director Jesse Zeman.

“Hunters are essential to surveillance for the disease, so we really need them to hunt those areas. Outside of the management zone, just the head or specific tissues are required for testing, but there is some technique involved in preparing a sample."

They are asking hunters who harvest an animal outside current CWD management zones in the Kootenays are asked to please submit samples, with different techniques depending on the species.

That's where the Feb. 7 event comes in. In the demonstration, followed by a question and answer session, hunters will learn how to take appropriate samples in the field, to avoid needing to haul a whole head out of the hunting area.

The information session is free to attend and takes place at 9 a.m., Saturday, February 7, 2026, at 2486 Upper Bench Road, Keremeos, B.C. Lunch will be provided.