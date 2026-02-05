Penticton News

South Okanagan man gets jail time for threatening Penticton Regional Hospital staff

Threatened hospital staff

Photo: File photo Penticton Law Courts.

A South Okanagan man who threatened staff at Penticton Regional Hospital with violence will spend a few more weeks behind bars.

Alf Douglas Odinson, who is in his mid-40s, appeared in Kelowna court Tuesday to be sentenced.

The two incidents took place in the summer of 2025.

On the first occasion in June, Odinson was at Penticton Regional Hospital and made threats to the life and safety of security personnel. On the second in July, once again at PRH, he also made violent threats to security personnel.

Court heard that the personnel in question believed the threats were real and they would be hurt.

Odinson was suffering from a brain injury at the time which may have impacted his mood and disposition.

He had previously been severely assaulted at Oliver Correctional Centre, court heard, and he has been in touch with brain injury programs to help mitigate his behavioural reactions relating to the injury.

Odinson pleaded guilty to two counts of uttering threats.

He was sentenced to 30 days behind bars, minus six days of credit for a recent arrest, meaning he will spend 24 more days in custody.

There will also be a 12 month probation period with standard conditions and a no-go order to Penticton Regional Hospital, unless he can provide proof of a need for medical attention.