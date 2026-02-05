South Okanagan man gets jail time for threatening Penticton Regional Hospital staff
Threatened hospital staff
A South Okanagan man who threatened staff at Penticton Regional Hospital with violence will spend a few more weeks behind bars.
Alf Douglas Odinson, who is in his mid-40s, appeared in Kelowna court Tuesday to be sentenced.
The two incidents took place in the summer of 2025.
On the first occasion in June, Odinson was at Penticton Regional Hospital and made threats to the life and safety of security personnel. On the second in July, once again at PRH, he also made violent threats to security personnel.
Court heard that the personnel in question believed the threats were real and they would be hurt.
Odinson was suffering from a brain injury at the time which may have impacted his mood and disposition.
He had previously been severely assaulted at Oliver Correctional Centre, court heard, and he has been in touch with brain injury programs to help mitigate his behavioural reactions relating to the injury.
Odinson pleaded guilty to two counts of uttering threats.
He was sentenced to 30 days behind bars, minus six days of credit for a recent arrest, meaning he will spend 24 more days in custody.
There will also be a 12 month probation period with standard conditions and a no-go order to Penticton Regional Hospital, unless he can provide proof of a need for medical attention.
More Penticton News
- SD73 launches CEA trainingKamloops - 4:00 am
- Bike park expansion OK'dSicamous - 4:00 am
- Retiree helps scared kidsKelowna - 4:00 am
- Little moves, big differenceVolunteer Matters - 4:00 am
- The fate of Kelowna SpringsKelowna - 4:00 am
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$925,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Birdie South Okanagan BC SPCA >
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel