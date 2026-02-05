Penticton Tennis Club keeping up enthusiasm for the sport
Tennis club soldiers on
The Penticton Tennis Club is keeping up work spreading the sport, despite an uncertain future at their current location within the city.
The club has operated at 675 Marina Way for half a century. They have not had a concrete long-term user agreement for the past few years but they report they are continuing dialogue with the municipality and, in the meantime, are continuing to spread love for tennis.
They are sharing the word about a Penticton Tennis Club open house on Saturday, April 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., to which all are welcome.
Plus, the PTC will be offering a Saturday morning junior tennis program from May through late June, and a high performance group for junior players in May and June.
Other offerings will be adult beginner lessons, junior tennis camps in the summer, live ball drills, and a new singles tennis league looking for competitive but fun singles games.
More information can be found online here or by reaching out to Bob or Kersten Grant with the club at [email protected].
