Penticton News

South Okanagan man nets probation during sentencing for dangerous police chase and theft

Dangerous police chase

Photo: File photo Penticton law courts.

A South Okanagan man with a lengthy criminal record will see no more time behind bars for instances of theft and a dangerous police chase.

In Penticton Provincial Court on Tuesday, Michael Sheldon Johnson appeared to hear his sentencing for crimes in 2024. He has been in custody for a lengthy time since then.

Court heard that in mid-September 2024, police were called because Johnson and his then-partner were seen on video taking items from a few storage units in Oliver.

Police attended, and found Johnson and his partner were already back at the storage unit area for another round of thievery having previously appeared to leave.

Electronics, guitars and other goods were found in their possession and in their vehicle, as well as street drugs and related paraphernalia.

On Oct. 23 of the same year, police were called to an encampment in Naramata on a nearby forest service road, investigating reports of a theft of fuel and tools.

Johnson was there, but after a brief interaction, ran from police, driving away at a high speed in a silver vehicle with tools flying out of its open tailgate.

He drove erratically at dangerous speeds, passing other vehicles, reportedly side-swiping at least one.

RCMP set up a spike belt on Naramata Road.

Johnson drove up to the spike belt from around a corner, still at a dangerous speed, but made a u-turn when he saw the police presence.

RCMP followed, and multiple officers caught a clear view of Johnson, later able to identify him.

Police estimated he was driving 120 kilometres per hour in a 60 kilometre zone and the vehicle police pursuit was called off for safety reasons.

But then, Johnson crashed right into a City of Penticton vehicle on Poplar Grove Road. He left the vehicle and ran away into the vineyards on foot.

Police, including trained dogs, pursued and found him hiding in a shed. Johnson was arrested.

The vehicle he had been driving turned out to have been reported stolen just a few days before.

Inside the vehicle were previously reported stolen items.

And on top of everything, Johnson had been legally prohibited from driving at the time of the incident.

Johnson has a lengthy and, as his own lawyer acknowledged at a previous hearing, “appalling” criminal record, including assault, theft, breaches of probation and driving infractions.

He also had a difficult time with substance abuse, but Judge Shannon Keyes noted progress since his incarceration.

Once all of his credit for time behind bars awaiting sentence had been tallied, Keyes ultimately handed down a time served sentence, meaning Johnson is free to go.

He will have a period of 12 months on probation with standard rules including no-go orders related to the locations and victims of his crimes, as well as a driving restriction.

Keyes sent him out with a wish of good luck, as well as a warning to stay on the straight and narrow.

“When you get out, you’re still a guy that has struggled so hard with substances, and you’re still going to be a guy that has connections with the lief that put you in jail,” Keyes said, adding that she hopes he takes advantage of counselling offered to him.

“What I hope you’ve learned from being in custody all this time is that you really can’t run away … so find it within yourself not to do what your instincts tell you. Just don’t.”