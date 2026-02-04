Penticton News

Public feedback invited on potential Penticton bylaw protecting tenants displaced by redevelopment

Bylaw to protect tenants?

Photo: Stock image/City of Penticton Tenant protection bylaw in the works in Penticton.

Penticton city council has taken the first step towards implementing incorporating tenant protection rules into the city's bylaws.

At Tuesday's meeting, council heard that the proposed bylaw is aimed at "compassionate redevelopment," requiring developers to submit a formal tenant relocation plan before approval is granted to tear down any rental houses or motels with more than four units.

Developers would need to outline "notice timelines, notice timelines, tenant relocation supports and financial compensation of at least three months’ rent plus a $1,000 moving allowance," in order to ensure they meet requirements of the Residential Tenancy Act of British Columbia.

It would give the city more power of enforcement to have a local bylaw.

“As Penticton continues to grow, we expect more redevelopment of older rental buildings and long-term stay motels over time,” says Steven Collyer, manager of housing and policy initiatives.

“This bylaw will set clear requirements to support residents through the transition when their homes are subject to demolition for redevelopment.”

Council supported giving the bylaw first reading, triggering it being sent to a public hearing.

"I really appreciate the steps and the recognition for the need for public consultation on this as well. I think that it's well intended and and very well researched, but I think that building in the opportunity for that feedback loop is going to be essential to knowing that we can move forward with this confidently," said Coun. Shannon Stewart.

"I think it's really good to have this protection by law to protect you know, our vulnerable residents here in the city," added Coun. Isaac Gilbert.

Following the first reading approval, a public hearing has been scheduled for March 3 — details for in-person attendance to come. Ahead of that, the public can find relevant documents and submit comments or queries online here.