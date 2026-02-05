Boundary-Similkameen communities to see casual visits from two BC Conservative leadership hopefuls
Would-be leaders to visit
Two candidates hoping to be the next Conservative Party of British Columbia leader are hosting opportunities to meet up in the Southern Interior this week.
Peter Milobar, Kamloops MLA, will be in Grand Forks at the Omega Restaurant Feb. 5 at 9:30 a.m.
Iain Black, former MLA and cabinet minister, will be at Osoyoos' Coyote Ridge Pub Feb. 6 at 5:30 p.m.
Both are casual events and open to all.
Local Boundary-Similkameen MLA Donegal Wilson, a Conservative member, shared her thoughts on social media.
"All leadership candidates are welcome in this riding. Over the coming months, I hope every candidate takes the opportunity to visit our communities, hear directly from residents, and share their vision," Wilson said in a social media posting.
"I encourage everyone — regardless of who you support — to show up, listen, ask questions, and be part of the process. Engagement makes leadership stronger."
The Conservative leadership race will conclude in May when the party chooses its new head. Currently, there are 10 candidates.
More Penticton News
- No more warrantless arrestsOregon - 8:13 pm
- 'Inequalities persist': CarneyBusiness - 8:12 pm
- Tourism CEO to step downKelowna - 8:00 pm
- Would-be leaders to visitBoundary-Similkameen - 8:00 pm
- Poll: Scrap EV mandate?Poll - 7:30 pm
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$569,900
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Birdie South Okanagan BC SPCA >
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel