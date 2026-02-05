Penticton News

Boundary-Similkameen communities to see casual visits from two BC Conservative leadership hopefuls

Photo: Contributed Iain Black, left, and Peter MIlobar, right, will be pitching themselves to Boundary-Similkameen citizens as the next provincial Conservative leader.

Two candidates hoping to be the next Conservative Party of British Columbia leader are hosting opportunities to meet up in the Southern Interior this week.

Peter Milobar, Kamloops MLA, will be in Grand Forks at the Omega Restaurant Feb. 5 at 9:30 a.m.

Iain Black, former MLA and cabinet minister, will be at Osoyoos' Coyote Ridge Pub Feb. 6 at 5:30 p.m.

Both are casual events and open to all.

Local Boundary-Similkameen MLA Donegal Wilson, a Conservative member, shared her thoughts on social media.

"All leadership candidates are welcome in this riding. Over the coming months, I hope every candidate takes the opportunity to visit our communities, hear directly from residents, and share their vision," Wilson said in a social media posting.

"I encourage everyone — regardless of who you support — to show up, listen, ask questions, and be part of the process. Engagement makes leadership stronger."

The Conservative leadership race will conclude in May when the party chooses its new head. Currently, there are 10 candidates.