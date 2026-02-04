Penticton Vees organization warns of fraud emails
Vees warn of fraud emails
The Penticton Vees organization is warning about a fraud circulating in the community.
In a social media statement on Tuesday, the Vees said, "it has come to our attention that fraudulent emails have been circulated to the food and beverage industry in Penticton."
The emails, which have sometimes included the subject line, "Vender Invitation Penticton Vees - Full Season Pass" are attributed to Vees senior vice president Chris Laurie. However, the organization said that is a false claim.
The Vees said any email communication from Laurie would come directly from [email protected].
Any other email or domain name is not from the Vees, and recipients should not engage.
The Vees said the organization apologizes for any misunderstanding or inconvenience.
