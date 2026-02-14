Penticton News

Plenty to do across the South Okanagan for Family Day

Grab your skates, swim trunks, sneakers or craft supplies for Family Day this Monday, with plenty to do across the South Okanagan areas.

Penticton

Penticton will be hosting events at the community centre and the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC) on Monday.

The community centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the diving boards and waterslide open all day. Regular admission rates apply for pool access.

Or wander over to the gymnasium for a free Family Day Games Zone.

"Families can also visit the arts and crafts stations and the photo booth for take-home memories. New this year is a calming free guided meditation program," the city said in their news release.

Come out to the SOEC for an afternoon Penticton Vees game against the Prince George Cougars starting at 2 pm. Regular ticket rates apply.

Following the WHL game, fans can stick around for a free post-game Skate with the Vees.

Those who wish to skate are advised to leave their skates and helmets in their vehicles during the game, with re-entry beginning only after the final buzzer. There are no skate or helmet rentals.

The general public is also welcome to join the skate once the game concludes, at no cost.

Children 12 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, and liability waivers must be signed before skating.

Summerland

Families and friends in Summerland can come together and celebrate a fun-filled weekend of free swimming and skating.

The District of Summerland said that the Kinsmen Club of Summerland has provided free admission for Family Day weekend.

Grab your swimsuit on Saturday, Feb. 14, for a free splash in the pool from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Then on Sunday, Feb. 5, head to the ice and lace up your skates from 5:15 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Oliver

On Feb. 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., join Oliver and District Recreation for the Family Day Fun and Games event at the Community Hall.

"Enjoy arts, crafts, some games, Legos, and enjoy our parkour equipment with Coach E. She will have us running and jumping to burn off energy," reads the event listing.

Then, from 12 to 2 p.m., family skating will be available at the Oliver and District Arena.

"This event will act as our Open house for residents to learn more about the Lion's Park Capital Development project, come chat with staff about potential park upgrades, learn more about our Survey, take it online, or pick up a paper copy," the event listing continues.

Osoyoos

On Feb. 16 from 12 to 2 p.m., the Town of Osoyoos is hosting a free Family Day Skate at the Sun Bowl Arena.

"No skates? No problem. Visit the skate library in the lobby of the Sun Bowl Arena to borrow a pair. Sizes are available for children through adults."



Skaters are asked to bring their own helmets.

Facility closures

The City of Penticton said most city facilities are closed for Family Day, including the City Hall, City Yards, McLaren Arena, the Penticton Public Library and Penticton Museum & Archives.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and Okanagan Falls Community Services offices will be closed on Monday as well.

The Campbell Mountain Landfill, Oliver Landfill, Okanagan Falls Landfill, and Keremeos Transfer Station will be closed.

RDOS Recreation Centres:

Similkameen Recreation Centreoffice: closed Monday, February 16 The recreation centre and gym will remain open for pass-holders

Okanagan Falls Recreation Centre: closed Monday, February 16

These facilities will re-open with regular hours on Tuesday, Feb. 17.