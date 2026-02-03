Penticton News

Penticton Art Gallery hosting annual film series featuring Oscar-nominated films

World-class cinema in town

Photo: Penticton Art Gallery Screenshot from 'It Was Just An Accident', an acclaimed international film upcoming at Penticton Art Gallery film series.

The Penticton Art Gallery Film Series will be back for its third season this spring with four films.

Highlights this year will include feature films "It Was Just an Accident" and "Sentimental Value," which are both Academy Award nominees for Best International Feature Film this year.



“We are thrilled to be bringing films of this caliber to Penticton,” said PAG film committee chair Cindy Rogers.

“Our audiences are curious, thoughtful, and eager to experience stories from around the world—especially films that are pushing boundaries and earning international recognition.”



The season of film starts in February with "It Was Just an Accident," shot covertly in Iran and critically acclaimed as "deeply rooted in the social and political realities" of the country, then continues in March with "Sentimental Value" out of Norway, followed by Canadian films "The Mother and the Bear" and "The Wrong Husband."

The screenings will take place at Penticton's Landmark Theatre on the last Wednesday of every month from February through may. Showtimes take place at 4 and 7 p.m.

