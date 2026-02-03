Penticton's Eckhardt Avenue to close from Main Street for next phase of construction
More Eckhardt closures
Traffic options will change in the Eckhardt Avenue and Penticton Secondary School area in the coming weeks, as ongoing work to upgrade water, storm and electrical infrastructure continues.
Drivers should expect road closures and detours beginning Monday, Feb. 16, starting with access to Eckhardt off Main Street. This will be to allow excavation and large equipment access.
In addition, multiple traffic safety improvements will be installed, including a flashing crosswalk beacon at Ellis Street and continuous sidewalks and bike lanes along the corridor.
"Please be aware that the businesses in the area are open as usual. Customers are advised to allow for extra time, slow down and follow the posted detours. Access to 360 Learning Academy will also be available from the high school, with a temporary pedestrian walkway in place out front," reads a Tuesday press release from the City of Penticton.
"Parents and caregivers are reminded to avoid driving to Penticton Secondary wherever possible and to consider using the ‘Kiss and Go’ zone on Main Street or the ‘Drive to Five’ location at the Penticton Library."
Access to Pen High will be only available via Van Horne Street.
"Slow down, take extra caution and follow the signs, traffic flaggers and pavement markings within the school parking lot area. When leaving the school, drivers should again take extra caution, watch the signage and leave via Braid Street," reads the press release.
This specific situation of road closures is expected to continue until spring, but Eckhardt Avenue as a whole will be closed for the rest of the 2026 school year, with the whole project expected to be completed in the fall.
For more information on the project, including maps, click here.
