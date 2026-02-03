Penticton News

Interior Health warns of potentially toxic drug circulating in Penticton

Toxic drug alert issued

Photo: Interior Health Drug alert issued for high risk of overdose.

Interior Health has issued a drug alert in Penticton, warning of street drugs being sold as one thing and containing others.

According to a Tuesday warning, "down" samples contain fentanyl and high amounts of medetomidine, the latter of which is particularly prevalent in tested samples and is a very strong non-opioid tranquilizer.

"It can cause breathing and heart rate to slow down, which makes overdoses more complicated and last longer. Medetomidine is potentially dangerous to the heart," reads the Interior Health warning.

"The combination of fluorofentanyl/fentanyl and medetomidine can lead to significant sedation. Overdose symptoms may last beyond administration of naloxone."

The samples were tested from Penticton. They are purple, chunky and pebbly, and have been sold under the names "dope, down, tranq and fentanyl."

For more information, including where to get drug testing assistance through ASK Wellness, call or text 250-328-9619.