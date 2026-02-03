Sharp Canadian comic coming to Penticton pub
Sharp comic comes to town
An acclaimed Canadian comedian is bringing her talents to Penticton for one night only.
Syd Bosel, known for her sharp, honest comedy and appearances on Canada's Got Talent, CBC's The Debaters and CBC's Laugh Out Loud, will take to the stage at The Hub on Martin Street this Thursday, Feb. 5.
Bosel is originally from Vancouver and now calls Comox home. She has performed her standup comedy at venues around Western Canada, and was named one of the Georgia Straight's "Vancouverites to Watch in 2025."
“Syd Bosel is the real deal,” says Rob Balsdon, founder of Train Wreck Comedy, which is presenting the show.
“She’s fearless, brutally honest, and absolutely hilarious. Every time she steps on stage, she levels the room. If you love smart comedy that hits close to home, this is a show you do not want to miss.”
The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. For more information and tickets, click here.
