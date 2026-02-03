Penticton News

Penticton Vees hosting 'Superhero Night' to support Children's Miracle Network

Vees superheroes for a night

Photo: Penticton Vees/Brian Johnson Chase Valliant on ice for the Penticton Vees.

The Penticton Vees have announced they will host a "Superhero Night" this coming Friday as they take on the Tri-City Americans.

The team will be wearing special jerseys, and even capes during the warmup. Those jerseys will be auctioned off at a silent auction during the game, with proceeds going to the Children's Miracle Network.

To make the event even more fun, fans are encouraged to wear their own superhero outfits, or a pink shirt in support of anti-bullying.

Plus, the first 1,000 fans to arrive will be given a free mini hockey stick courtesy of RE/MAX Penticton.

The Vees are on the road this week ahead of this home game, hoping to keep up their nearly perfect streak of winning 16 of the last 17 games, so when they are back Friday it is bound to be a barn burner.

Tickets are now available online here. Children 12 and under can attend free -- those tickets are available only in person at the Valley First Box Office at the South Okanagan Events Centre.