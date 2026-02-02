Penticton News

Smoke may be visible from controlled burns near Apex Mountain

Planned burns coming soon

Photo: BC Wildfire Service FILE - BCWS crews ignite a controlled burn

BC Wildfire Service will be helping conduct a controlled burn near Apex Mountain Resort in the coming days, which may be visible from surrounding areas.

BCWS is working with the Okanagan Shuswap Natural Resource District to burn 15 piles around the two kilometre mark of the Keremeos Creek Forest Service Road, which is two kilometres from the resort village.

"These piles are a result of rehabilitation work that occurred after the Keremeos Creek wildfire and removal of this debris will support ongoing objectives," reads a press release issued Monday.

"Smoke may be visible from Keremeos, the Apex Mountain Resort Village, Penticton, and surrounding areas, and to motorists travelling along Green Mountain Road and Highway 3A."

The burn will take place as soon as tomorrow, Feb. 3, but that will depend on weather conditions.