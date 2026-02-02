Smoke may be visible from controlled burns near Apex Mountain
Planned burns coming soon
BC Wildfire Service will be helping conduct a controlled burn near Apex Mountain Resort in the coming days, which may be visible from surrounding areas.
BCWS is working with the Okanagan Shuswap Natural Resource District to burn 15 piles around the two kilometre mark of the Keremeos Creek Forest Service Road, which is two kilometres from the resort village.
"These piles are a result of rehabilitation work that occurred after the Keremeos Creek wildfire and removal of this debris will support ongoing objectives," reads a press release issued Monday.
"Smoke may be visible from Keremeos, the Apex Mountain Resort Village, Penticton, and surrounding areas, and to motorists travelling along Green Mountain Road and Highway 3A."
The burn will take place as soon as tomorrow, Feb. 3, but that will depend on weather conditions.
More Penticton News
- 8.7 per cent RD tax increaseRDCK - 3:09 pm
- RCMP? Bylaw? Who to call?Kelowna - 3:03 pm
- Sydney Sweeney's bra stuntEntertainment - 2:59 pm
- Seriously injured in crashKamloops - 2:59 pm
- Musk ready to go publicNew York - 2:57 pm
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$914,900
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Rhys South Okanagan BC SPCA >
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel