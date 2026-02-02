Penticton News
Penticton's Snakebite Film Festival celebrates annual five-day film challenge
Five days, fantastic films
Photo: Snakebite Film Festival/One Eye Shut
Five day film festival participants at the 2026 Snakebite Film Festival in Penticton.
Penticton's annual Snakebite Film Festival was another success this weekend, culminating with the ever-popular five-day film challenge featuring sparkling local creativity.
Teams were challenged to write, shoot, and edit a whole short movie in five days with surprise required elements, like characters, props or lines of dialogue.
All were then shown off at the Cleland Community Theatre.
"Congratulations to our film makers and we hope we inspire more people to challenge themselves to make their own films in the coming future!" reads a post from Snakebite sharing the winners:
- 1st Place Winner - “Wigfoot Valley” - The Heinous Ratboys
- 2nd Place - “Midlife Shuffle” - Northern Monkey Productions
- 3rd Place - “Goose Season” - Pinot Film Noir
- People’s Choice Award Winner - “Goose Season” - Pinot Film Noir
- Best Cinematography - “Wigfoot Valley”
- Best Story - “Midlife Shuffle”
- Best Audio - “Agent of Chaos
- Best Editing - “Midlife Shuffle”
- Best Special FX - “Presence”
- Best Hair & Makeup - “Wigfoot Valley”
- Best Costume - “Wigfoot Valley”
- Best Directing - “Wigfoot Valley”
- Best Production Design - “Wigfoot Valley”
- Best Acting - Nina Bournival - “Midlife Shuffle”
- Best Acting Ensemble - “Midlife Shuffle”
- Best Use of Secret Prop - “Midlife Shuffle”
- Best Use of Secret Dialogue - “Goose Season”
- Best Use of Secret Character - “The Offering”
Check out the winning short film below, and all the rest on the Snakebite YouTube channel.
Contributed YouTube/@SnakebiteFIlmFestival
